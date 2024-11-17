Russia's Massive Air Strike Intensifies Pressure on Ukraine's Energy System

Russia has executed its most substantial air strike on Ukraine in nearly three months, launching 120 missiles and 90 drones. The attack caused significant damage to the power infrastructure, and Ukrainian officials have confirmed at least seven deaths.

The strike has come at a time when the impending U.S. presidency of Donald Trump raises the possibility of negotiations, yet details remain sparse on how this might impact the ongoing conflict. The barrage also involved the engagement of air defences in Kyiv, with residents seeking safety underground.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure, already weakened by previous attacks, has been targeted once again, prompting calls for further air defence support from allies. This demonstration of military aggression underscores Russia's continued efforts to assert control, especially as its forces gain ground in Eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)