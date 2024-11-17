Left Menu

Western India Faces Rising Precipitation Amid Climate Change Shifts

A new analysis predicts a significant increase in precipitation in western India up to 2040 due to climate change. As the southwest monsoon patterns shift, the normally dry western states will experience more rain, potentially causing flooding, soil erosion, and decreased agricultural productivity. The eastern regions will see reduced rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:08 IST
A significant climatic shift is on the horizon for India, with the western regions set to see a notable rise in precipitation up to 2040. This forecast comes from a recent analysis amid ongoing discussions at the UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

The report from Azim Premji University reveals that the southwest monsoon will bring increased rainfall to typically arid areas of western India while reducing precipitation in the east. States like Gujarat and Rajasthan may face up to a 50 percent rise in rain, causing potential flooding and agricultural challenges.

Moreover, the Indian Himalayas will encounter decreased rainfall, affecting regions from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh. Increased wet-bulb temperatures could also impact health and productivity in coastal and eastern Himalayan areas, alongside a rise in average annual temperatures.

