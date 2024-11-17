Western India Faces Rising Precipitation Amid Climate Change Shifts

A significant climatic shift is on the horizon for India, with the western regions set to see a notable rise in precipitation up to 2040. This forecast comes from a recent analysis amid ongoing discussions at the UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

The report from Azim Premji University reveals that the southwest monsoon will bring increased rainfall to typically arid areas of western India while reducing precipitation in the east. States like Gujarat and Rajasthan may face up to a 50 percent rise in rain, causing potential flooding and agricultural challenges.

Moreover, the Indian Himalayas will encounter decreased rainfall, affecting regions from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh. Increased wet-bulb temperatures could also impact health and productivity in coastal and eastern Himalayan areas, alongside a rise in average annual temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)