Tropical Depression Sara Wreaks Havoc in Central America

Tropical Depression Sara has inflicted severe rainfall across Honduras, leading to at least one fatality, mass evacuations, and infrastructure collapse, officials confirmed on Sunday. Floods have resulted in the closure of major airports in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula.

The storm advanced northwest, striking Belize and threatening major flooding there. Officials warned of the potential for swollen rivers and urged residents to attend Sunday religious services remotely. All schools will remain closed on Monday as a precaution.

Rated as a Tropical Depression by the NHC, Sara's wind speeds are reported at 35 mph. Over 71,000 Honduran residents have been affected, with numerous communities disconnected from communications. Belize continues to experience heavy rainfall, with concerns of localized flooding.

