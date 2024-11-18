Left Menu

Tropical Depression Sara Wreaks Havoc in Central America

Tropical Depression Sara caused significant destruction in Honduras and Belize, resulting in fatalities, evacuations, and infrastructure damage. The storm's path disrupted daily life, with airports closed, schools suspended, and thousands affected. Downgraded from a tropical storm, Sara is predicted to weaken further as it moves inland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:16 IST
Tropical Depression Sara Wreaks Havoc in Central America
  • Country:
  • Honduras

Tropical Depression Sara has inflicted severe rainfall across Honduras, leading to at least one fatality, mass evacuations, and infrastructure collapse, officials confirmed on Sunday. Floods have resulted in the closure of major airports in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula.

The storm advanced northwest, striking Belize and threatening major flooding there. Officials warned of the potential for swollen rivers and urged residents to attend Sunday religious services remotely. All schools will remain closed on Monday as a precaution.

Rated as a Tropical Depression by the NHC, Sara's wind speeds are reported at 35 mph. Over 71,000 Honduran residents have been affected, with numerous communities disconnected from communications. Belize continues to experience heavy rainfall, with concerns of localized flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024