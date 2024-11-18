G20 Summit: A Crucial Moment for Global Climate Finance

As the G20 summit kicks off in Brazil, diplomatic tensions over climate finance take center stage. Negotiators at the U.N. talks in Azerbaijan face an impasse on climate finance, hoping that leaders from the world's major economies can resolve it. The summit will also address issues like poverty and hunger.

At the COP29 summit in Baku, leaders are pressed to mobilize extensive climate funds while G20 countries are holding the purse strings, accounting for a majority of global emissions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges G20 leaders to take decisive action against climate change, emphasizing their pivotal role.

The summit is shadowed by the potential U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord under President-elect Donald Trump, complicating efforts. As climate finance discussions continue, U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell calls for increased support for developing nations. The success of COP29 and future summits depends on breakthroughs in finance agreements.

