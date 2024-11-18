Left Menu

Youth Voices at the Climate Frontline: A Growing Despair

Young people at the UN climate talks face challenges as they advocate for climate action. Despite losing homes and loved ones, their voices remain strong, pushing for meaningful change. Yet, the slow progress and political struggles challenge their optimism, as they continue to fight for their future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Young delegates attending the United Nations climate talks grapple with immense personal losses, yet remain determined to fight for change. Despite losing homes, loved ones, and educational opportunities, these youth carry hope for a better future.

Marinel Ubaldo, now 27, continues to attend COP meetings even as her optimism wanes. At 16, she faced devastation from typhoons in the Philippines and has since become a tireless advocate for climate justice.

The challenge is significant, especially as fewer global leaders participate amidst shifting political priorities. With constraints on protest and speech, the youth find it difficult to make their fight visible. Despite these hurdles, young voices demand action for the climate crisis impacting their futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

