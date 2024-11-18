Devastation and Resilience: Super Typhoon Man-Yi Hits the Philippines

Over the weekend, Super Typhoon Man-Yi wreaked havoc across the Philippine archipelago, leaving at least eight dead and causing landslides and storm surges, officials report. The typhoon made its initial landfall in Catanduanes, an eastern province, on Saturday before weakening as it traversed Luzon.

Among the casualties was a family of seven in Nueva Vizcaya who perished in a landslide that overwhelmed their home. Elsewhere, in Daet town, a 72-year-old man was killed in an accident triggered by the storm's powerful winds. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed his condolences to those affected and emphasized ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

With Man-Yi now heading towards Vietnam, the aftermath includes significant flooding in areas like Nueva Ecija, disrupting lives and livelihoods. International aid, including U.S. humanitarian support, has been dispatched to assist the recovery. The typhoon follows closely on the heels of other recent storms that have similarly impacted the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)