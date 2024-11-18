Left Menu

Devastation and Resilience: Super Typhoon Man-Yi Hits the Philippines

Super Typhoon Man-Yi struck the Philippines, causing the loss of at least eight lives and triggering landslides and widespread flooding. The storm made landfall in Catanduanes, later weakening as it crossed Luzon. International aid, including from the U.S., is aiding in relief efforts for those affected.

  • Philippines

Over the weekend, Super Typhoon Man-Yi wreaked havoc across the Philippine archipelago, leaving at least eight dead and causing landslides and storm surges, officials report. The typhoon made its initial landfall in Catanduanes, an eastern province, on Saturday before weakening as it traversed Luzon.

Among the casualties was a family of seven in Nueva Vizcaya who perished in a landslide that overwhelmed their home. Elsewhere, in Daet town, a 72-year-old man was killed in an accident triggered by the storm's powerful winds. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed his condolences to those affected and emphasized ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

With Man-Yi now heading towards Vietnam, the aftermath includes significant flooding in areas like Nueva Ecija, disrupting lives and livelihoods. International aid, including U.S. humanitarian support, has been dispatched to assist the recovery. The typhoon follows closely on the heels of other recent storms that have similarly impacted the region.

