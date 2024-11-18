Supreme Court Demands Urgent Pollution Measures in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court has ordered immediate enforcement of stricter pollution control measures in Delhi-NCR due to alarming pollution levels. Despite an AQI below 450, rigorous Stage 4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should continue. Authorities must also facilitate complaint mechanisms and ensure compliance without delay.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has demanded immediate action from Delhi-NCR states to implement strict pollution control measures as the region faces deteriorating air quality. Despite the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling below the 'severe plus' level, the court emphasized the need for urgency in enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 restrictions.
Presiding over the matter, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih underscored the constitutional responsibility of states to provide a pollution-free environment. They directed that GRAP Stage 4 measures should remain, even if AQI levels dip below 450, and insisted on the establishment of mechanisms to report violations.
The court criticized the delay in imposing GRAP measures and instructed the immediate cessation of physical classes up to class 12, alongside the filing of a compliance affidavit by November 22. The issuance of orders on restricting heavy vehicle entry and halting construction activities came as Delhi's AQI soared over 450, hindered by unfavorable weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cement Industry Grapples with Declining Margins Amid Price Drop
Tribal population dwindling in Jharkhand, demography changing fast, claims Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Delhi Battles Air Pollution with GRAP Measures
Targeted Actions Underway as GRAP Strengthens Air Quality Measures in NCR
Mandal Murmu Joins BJP, Pledges to Address Santhal Pargana Demographic Concerns