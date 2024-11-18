Supreme Court Demands Urgent Pollution Measures in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has demanded immediate action from Delhi-NCR states to implement strict pollution control measures as the region faces deteriorating air quality. Despite the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling below the 'severe plus' level, the court emphasized the need for urgency in enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 restrictions.

Presiding over the matter, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih underscored the constitutional responsibility of states to provide a pollution-free environment. They directed that GRAP Stage 4 measures should remain, even if AQI levels dip below 450, and insisted on the establishment of mechanisms to report violations.

The court criticized the delay in imposing GRAP measures and instructed the immediate cessation of physical classes up to class 12, alongside the filing of a compliance affidavit by November 22. The issuance of orders on restricting heavy vehicle entry and halting construction activities came as Delhi's AQI soared over 450, hindered by unfavorable weather.

