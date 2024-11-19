Delhi Under Siege: Pollution Hits Record Highs

Thick grey haze continued to envelop New Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with pollution levels remaining critically high at an alarming 488 in the 'severe plus' category.

Stagnant weather conditions, characterized by calm winds and dropping temperatures, have hampered the dispersion of pollutants, compounding the impact of stubble burning from neighboring areas around the capital. These conditions trapped smoke and dust, aggravating the city's air quality crisis.

The situation has prompted authorities to enforce stringent pollution control measures. Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan is now in effect, banning most trucks' entry, halting construction activities, and closing schools in an effort to mitigate the hazardous air.

(With inputs from agencies.)