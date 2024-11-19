Delhi Under Siege: Pollution Hits Record Highs
Delhi's air pollution remains critically high, with the AQI reaching 488 in the 'severe plus' category. The city's air quality is severely impacted by stagnant weather conditions and pollution from stubble burning. Emergency measures have been enacted, and relief is anticipated with possible rain later this week.
Thick grey haze continued to envelop New Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with pollution levels remaining critically high at an alarming 488 in the 'severe plus' category.
Stagnant weather conditions, characterized by calm winds and dropping temperatures, have hampered the dispersion of pollutants, compounding the impact of stubble burning from neighboring areas around the capital. These conditions trapped smoke and dust, aggravating the city's air quality crisis.
The situation has prompted authorities to enforce stringent pollution control measures. Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan is now in effect, banning most trucks' entry, halting construction activities, and closing schools in an effort to mitigate the hazardous air.
