Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: A Choking Reality

Delhi and India's northern states continue to grapple with severe air pollution. Cold weather escalates the situation, trapping emissions and illegal farm smoke. With an AQI hitting hazardous levels, restrictions impact daily life. The heavy smog disrupts visibility, including around the iconic Taj Mahal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:54 IST
Delhi's Air Crisis: A Choking Reality
Visuals of smog in the NCR region (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

In another grim episode of environmental distress, residents of India's northern states awoke to dangerously poor air quality on Tuesday. A thick veil of fog covered much of the region, leaving Delhi under severe pollution conditions.

Winter's cold heavy air traps dust and emissions, exacerbated by illegal farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. The pollution levels saw Delhi's air quality index (AQI) soar to a severe 491 on Monday, prompting government-imposed vehicular and construction activity restrictions, and shifting school classes online.

The air crisis's socio-economic repercussions are profound, impacting over 3.4 million enterprises across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Meanwhile, visibility deteriorated significantly, shrouding India's emblematic Taj Mahal in smog for days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024