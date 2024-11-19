Siberian Tigers on the Loose: A Close Call in Heilongjiang
In Heilongjiang, China, locals have been alerted to the presence of Siberian tigers after a farmer narrowly escaped an attack. The incident raised concerns as two tigers might be roaming freely. Residents are urged to report sightings and safeguard livestock, as Siberian tigers are usually not aggressive.
Concerns are mounting in Heilongjiang, north China, after a viral video surfaced showing a farmer narrowly escaping an attack by a Siberian tiger. The footage, shared widely on social media, highlights potential dangers as authorities warn locals to remain vigilant.
Reports indicate two men have been attacked, with a 65-year-old cattle farmer, Mr. Zhao, requiring surgery to save his hand. Despite his son's account of two tigers on the loose, officials have not confirmed the number or captured status of the big cats.
This marks the first sighting of Siberian tigers in Boli county. Residents have been advised to stay alert, report any signs of the tigers, and organize patrols, as these protected wild animals are typically more active during dawn and dusk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
