Delhi's Toxic Air Crisis: A Breathless Winter

Northern India wakes up to another day of poor air quality as severe pollution blankets Delhi. The air quality index hit a peak of 491, prompting government restrictions. Meanwhile, Lahore's AQI improved to 158. Strict anti-pollution measures are impacting businesses across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Updated: 19-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:45 IST
Residents in northern India faced another day of hazardous air quality as dense fog and severe pollution continued to blanket the region. In Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) had peaked at 491, triggering government measures to restrict vehicle movement and construction, and urging schools to hold classes online.

Contrastingly, air quality in Pakistan's Punjab province showed improvement, allowing authorities in cities like Lahore and Multan to reopen schools after a week-long closure due to dangerous pollution levels. The current AQI in Lahore has decreased to 158, categorized as unhealthy by Swedish group AQair, but a relief compared to previous high levels.

The ongoing pollution crisis has significantly impacted economic activities, with over 3.4 million micro, small, and medium enterprises suffering from strict pollution control measures. Meanwhile, the weather department reported improved visibility in Delhi due to a shift in the fog layer towards Uttar Pradesh, though it caused zero visibility in Agra, obscuring the Taj Mahal.

