Defiant Environmentalists Challenge Tesla's Berlin Expansion

Amid ongoing tensions, protesters against Tesla's factory expansion near Berlin are holding firm amidst trees, resisting police efforts to dismantle their camp.

In May, confrontations occurred as demonstrators tried to breach the plant's premises. The facility employs around 12,000 and is the only European gigafactory for the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer. On Tuesday, police cited criminal activities and breaches of assembly rules as reasons for security concerns.

Challenging Tesla's plans to double the site, the Disrupt Tesla group claims environmental harm. The group has invoked wider protests to prevent what they describe as Tesla's environmental destruction, while both Tesla and protests continue without direct remarks from the company.

