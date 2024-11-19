Left Menu

Defiant Environmentalists Challenge Tesla's Berlin Expansion

Protesters opposing Tesla's expansion near Berlin remain steadfast in trees as police attempt to clear the camp. They argue the factory's growth poses environmental risks. The Disrupt Tesla group has urged broader protests, accusing the company of damaging forests and water sources. Police efforts to clear the area continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:51 IST
Defiant Environmentalists Challenge Tesla's Berlin Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing tensions, protesters against Tesla's factory expansion near Berlin are holding firm amidst trees, resisting police efforts to dismantle their camp.

In May, confrontations occurred as demonstrators tried to breach the plant's premises. The facility employs around 12,000 and is the only European gigafactory for the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer. On Tuesday, police cited criminal activities and breaches of assembly rules as reasons for security concerns.

Challenging Tesla's plans to double the site, the Disrupt Tesla group claims environmental harm. The group has invoked wider protests to prevent what they describe as Tesla's environmental destruction, while both Tesla and protests continue without direct remarks from the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024