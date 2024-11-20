Revamping Delhi's Shopping Icons: Sarojini Nagar and More Set for a Major Makeover

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled ambitious plans to redevelop three major markets: Sarojini Nagar, Malcha, and Aliganj, as part of a vigorous urban renewal initiative.

The renowned Sarojini Nagar Market, celebrated for its affordable fashion offerings, will be transformed into a fully commercial hub, expanding retail space to enhance revenue and visitor experience.

Modernization efforts will be balanced with cultural preservation, involving collaborations with market traders associations to address vendors' needs, following the success seen in Khanna Market's upgrade.

