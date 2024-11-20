Left Menu

Revamping Delhi's Shopping Icons: Sarojini Nagar and More Set for a Major Makeover

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced a major redevelopment plan for Sarojini Nagar Market, Malcha Market, and Aliganj Market. The project aims to modernize these markets while preserving their cultural charm, significantly enhancing infrastructure, commercial spaces, and public amenities to boost economic growth and visitor experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled ambitious plans to redevelop three major markets: Sarojini Nagar, Malcha, and Aliganj, as part of a vigorous urban renewal initiative.

The renowned Sarojini Nagar Market, celebrated for its affordable fashion offerings, will be transformed into a fully commercial hub, expanding retail space to enhance revenue and visitor experience.

Modernization efforts will be balanced with cultural preservation, involving collaborations with market traders associations to address vendors' needs, following the success seen in Khanna Market's upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

