Left Menu

Rocket Strikes Raise Tensions in Southern Lebanon

Four Ghanaian UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured when a rocket likely fired by non-state actors hit their base in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL reported three separate incidents, with Israel's military attributing two rocket attacks to Hezbollah, damaging UNIFIL posts in the Ramyeh and Chamaa areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:15 IST
Rocket Strikes Raise Tensions in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four Ghanaian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured on Tuesday when a rocket, believed to be fired by non-state actors, struck their base in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, UNIFIL reported that their personnel and facilities were targeted in three distinct incidents that day. The Israeli military noted that Hezbollah was responsible for firing rockets twice on Tuesday, resulting in damage to UNIFIL posts.

According to the report, a rocket hit a UNIFIL position in the Ramyeh area at 9.50 am (0750 GMT). Later, at 1.30 pm, several rockets launched by Hezbollah from Maaliyeh hit and damaged another UNIFIL post in the Chamaa region of southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024