Rocket Strikes Raise Tensions in Southern Lebanon
Four Ghanaian UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured when a rocket likely fired by non-state actors hit their base in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL reported three separate incidents, with Israel's military attributing two rocket attacks to Hezbollah, damaging UNIFIL posts in the Ramyeh and Chamaa areas.
Four Ghanaian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured on Tuesday when a rocket, believed to be fired by non-state actors, struck their base in southern Lebanon.
In a statement, UNIFIL reported that their personnel and facilities were targeted in three distinct incidents that day. The Israeli military noted that Hezbollah was responsible for firing rockets twice on Tuesday, resulting in damage to UNIFIL posts.
According to the report, a rocket hit a UNIFIL position in the Ramyeh area at 9.50 am (0750 GMT). Later, at 1.30 pm, several rockets launched by Hezbollah from Maaliyeh hit and damaged another UNIFIL post in the Chamaa region of southern Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
