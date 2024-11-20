Left Menu

Neo San's Neo-AX: Revolutionizing Waste Management with High-Efficiency Incinerators

Neo San Pvt. Ltd. unveiled their Neo-AX incinerator at IFAT India 2024. This high-efficiency, low-energy, modular system targets non-recyclable waste processing, suitable for many settings including hospitals and universities. It uses IoT for tracking, reduces emissions, and offers cost savings, contributing significantly to sustainable waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Neo San Pvt. Ltd., a clean-tech startup, showcased its revolutionary Neo-AX incinerator at the prestigious IFAT India 2024, a prominent trade fair for environmental technologies in Mumbai. Designed for decentralised waste management, the Neo-AX addresses the challenges posed by non-recyclable dry-waste.

Targeting several waste categories including bio-medical and municipal solid-waste, the versatile incinerator efficiently handles hazardous materials on-site with minimal energy consumption. The system's automation and robust features allow it to process up to 200 kilos of waste daily with significant cost savings.

Equipped with integrated IoT capabilities, Neo-AX enables real-time ESG tracking, fostering transparency in waste management. By minimizing emissions traditionally linked with waste disposal, Neo San's innovation is set to profoundly impact sustainable practices across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

