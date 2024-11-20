Neo San's Neo-AX: Revolutionizing Waste Management with High-Efficiency Incinerators

Neo San Pvt. Ltd., a clean-tech startup, showcased its revolutionary Neo-AX incinerator at the prestigious IFAT India 2024, a prominent trade fair for environmental technologies in Mumbai. Designed for decentralised waste management, the Neo-AX addresses the challenges posed by non-recyclable dry-waste.

Targeting several waste categories including bio-medical and municipal solid-waste, the versatile incinerator efficiently handles hazardous materials on-site with minimal energy consumption. The system's automation and robust features allow it to process up to 200 kilos of waste daily with significant cost savings.

Equipped with integrated IoT capabilities, Neo-AX enables real-time ESG tracking, fostering transparency in waste management. By minimizing emissions traditionally linked with waste disposal, Neo San's innovation is set to profoundly impact sustainable practices across industries.

