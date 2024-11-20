Left Menu

Delhi NCR's Air Quality Crisis: A Health Emergency Unfolds

A survey by LocalCircles reveals that 75% of families in Delhi NCR have at least one member suffering from illnesses due to poor air quality. The study highlights rising pollution, with severe health effects and increased use of air purifiers, as AQI levels hit unprecedented highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:25 IST
Delhi NCR's Air Quality Crisis: A Health Emergency Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey highlights the severe health impact of declining air quality in Delhi NCR, with 75% of families reporting illness among members. Conducted by LocalCircles, the survey reveals alarming figures, such as 58% experiencing headaches and 50% dealing with breathing problems.

The survey covered over 21,000 residents from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. The findings indicate that pollution levels have led to a public health crisis, exacerbated as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to new peaks, sometimes as high as 1500 in parts of Delhi.

As residents grapple with pollution levels likened to living in a gas chamber, 27% of families have turned to air purifiers, a significant increase from the previous month. However, 23% reported taking no protective action, while others focus on immunity-boosting foods and drinks to combat the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

