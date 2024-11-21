Left Menu

Bomb Cyclone Batters the Pacific Northwest

A powerful storm hit Washington state, causing widespread power outages, travel disruptions, and fatalities. It moved towards California, predicted to bring heavy rain. Many in Canada also lost power. Despite decreasing winds, authorities advise caution. The storm, termed a 'bomb cyclone', could bring significant rainfall to Northern California shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pacific Northwest faced a formidable storm on Wednesday, resulting in power outages affecting hundreds of thousands and causing multiple fatalities. As forecasted, this fierce weather system, defined as a 'bomb cyclone', is set to drench California with extreme rainfall by the week's end.

Tragic incidents were reported as trees collapsed, claiming two lives and injuring others in the region. Overnight, winds reached up to 70 mph, toppling trees and power lines, leaving more than half a million homes and businesses without electricity in Washington, Oregon, and Northern California.

British Columbia also felt the storm's impact, with a significant number of power outages reported. Emergency services in Washington advised residents to stay indoors for safety, while schools across the area were closed in anticipation. Meteorologists warned of impending severe weather as the 'bomb cyclone' headed towards Northern California.

