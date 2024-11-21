Left Menu

Bridging the Climate Finance Gap: COP29's Critical Challenge

The latest draft text from the COP29 climate talks in Baku has sparked concern, as it omits specific financial commitments from wealthy nations toward climate finance for developing countries. With a vast funding gap between needs and offers, negotiators face significant challenges in reaching an agreement.

Baku | Updated: 21-11-2024
The new draft text from the COP29 climate talks in Baku has left experts and negotiators puzzled, as it fails to specify the financial contributions expected from wealthy nations to assist developing countries in transitioning to clean energy and mitigating climate impacts.

While the developing world insists that $1.3 trillion is needed, richer nations have only professed a few hundred billion, leaving a substantial funding gap. The draft, described by experts as lacking depth and actionable solutions, highlights the broad disparity between demands and offers.

Observers from the International Institute of Sustainable Development have noted that negotiators have reached a consensus on not expanding contributing countries. However, crucial questions remain unresolved regarding the size of contributions, the balance of grants versus loans, and who will finance these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

