US withdraws from agreement on reducing coal use in developing countries, Treasury Department says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 02:59 IST
  United States
  • United States

The U.S. has withdrawn from the Just Energy Transition Partnership on reducing coal use in countries including South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The announcement confirms a Reuters report on Wednesday about U.S. withdrawal from the collaboration between richer nations to help developing countries transition from coal to cleaner energy.

