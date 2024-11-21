Left Menu

Delhi Battles Smog: Government Introduces Staggered Work Hours to Combat Pollution

Delhi faces severe air pollution, prompting the government to introduce staggered work hours to reduce vehicular emissions. The city's AQI improved slightly but remains the second-most polluted in India after Hajipur. Experts point to stagnant atmospheric conditions, stubble burning, and vehicular emissions as key contributors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:05 IST
Delhi Battles Smog: Government Introduces Staggered Work Hours to Combat Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi grapples with severe air pollution, the government has announced staggered work hours for its employees in an effort to curb vehicular emissions and combat the deteriorating air quality. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded an average of 371, improving from the previous day's reading of 419, but still labeling Delhi as the second-most polluted city in India, trailing only Hajipur in Bihar.

The Union Personnel Ministry has issued an order recommending government employees carpool and use public transport. Offices can now operate on staggered schedules from either 9 am to 5:30 pm or 10 am to 6:30 pm, a measure aimed at reducing the pollution attributed to vehicular emissions, which was estimated to contribute 17.7% to Delhi's pollution levels on Thursday.

Experts indicate that despite the end of the stubble burning season, where farm fires contributed to 17.3% of PM2.5 levels, the falling temperatures in Delhi could trigger biomass burning for heating, potentially worsening the PM2.5 concentrations. The interplay of stagnant atmospheric conditions and persistent smog continues to envelop the city, exacerbated by weak winds and high humidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024