Powergrid to Transform Haryana's Crematoriums: A Step Toward Social Progress

Powergrid has announced a major investment initiative to renovate crematoriums and graveyards in 658 villages across Haryana. The project, under the Shivdham Yojana, involves an expenditure of Rs 50 crore, reflecting the organization's commitment to rural development through its CSR scheme.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Powergrid and the Development and Panchayats Department. The signing took place in Gurugram, witnessed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. This initiative signifies a significant corporate contribution to social upliftment, as noted by the chief minister during the event.

The renovation will include constructing boundary walls and paved roads, installing sheds, and arranging for drinking water. With investments allocated across various districts—Karnal, Panipat, Rewari, and Kurukshetra—this project promises to enhance the infrastructure and amenities available to approximately 40 lakh residents in these villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)