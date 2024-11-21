Left Menu

Powergrid to Transform Haryana's Crematoriums: A Step Toward Social Progress

Powergrid is set to invest Rs 50 crore in renovating crematoriums and graveyards across 658 villages in Haryana under the Shivdham Yojana. The initiative, announced in a MoU signing with Haryana's Development and Panchayats Department, aims to enhance rural development through improved infrastructure and amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Powergrid has announced a major investment initiative to renovate crematoriums and graveyards in 658 villages across Haryana. The project, under the Shivdham Yojana, involves an expenditure of Rs 50 crore, reflecting the organization's commitment to rural development through its CSR scheme.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Powergrid and the Development and Panchayats Department. The signing took place in Gurugram, witnessed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. This initiative signifies a significant corporate contribution to social upliftment, as noted by the chief minister during the event.

The renovation will include constructing boundary walls and paved roads, installing sheds, and arranging for drinking water. With investments allocated across various districts—Karnal, Panipat, Rewari, and Kurukshetra—this project promises to enhance the infrastructure and amenities available to approximately 40 lakh residents in these villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

