Stalled Climate Finance Talks: Bridging the Billion Dollar Gap
Amid intense negotiations at the UN climate conference, countries face the challenge of determining trillions in climate finance for developing nations. Developed nations are yet to commit to an updated figure. The absence of a decisive amount leaves developing countries frustrated, emphasizing their need for substantial financial aid to tackle climate impacts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:18 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
In the closing hours of the UN climate conference, delegates are locked in negotiations over the trillions needed for climate finance.
While developed nations grapple with their historical responsibility for emissions, developing countries demand clear financial commitments to address climate-induced challenges.
The stakes are high, with the potential failure of these talks affecting global climate action and the livelihood of millions in vulnerable regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Ambitious Climate Policies Set a New Path for Emissions Reductions
Earth Set Ablaze: Global Warming Reaches Alarming Heights
Soaring Emissions: The Environmental Cost of Private Jets
China's Obligation to Cut Emissions: A Call from U.S. Climate Envoy
Can Market Control Help the Climate? Insights from OPEC’s Impact on Emissions