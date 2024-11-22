Predator Free 2050 Board Appointments Boost Biodiversity Efforts Across Aotearoa

The Conservation Minister, Tama Potaka, has announced key appointments to the Predator Free 2050 Limited Board of Directors, reinforcing New Zealand’s ambitious goal to eliminate rats, possums, and mustelids by 2050. The appointments bring a blend of leadership, research expertise, and practical know-how to advance biodiversity conservation across the country.

“The Predator Free 2050 goal is a complex ecological and social challenge that no single organisation can achieve alone,” said Minister Potaka. “These appointments will enhance the Board's collective skills in research, innovation, and governance, ensuring Predator Free 2050 Limited remains strategically focused on developing scalable predator eradication methods for rural and urban areas.”

Predator Free 2050 Limited, a Crown-owned company, is integral to the wider Predator Free 2050 Programme, which is led by the Department of Conservation. The company funds transformative projects and invests in groundbreaking science and technology to achieve cost-effective predator management solutions.

New and Extended Appointments

The recent appointments are expected to bolster the organisation’s leadership:

Katie Milne, Chair of Predator Free South Westland and former President of Federated Farmers, has had her tenure on the Board extended. A strong advocate for collaborative conservation, Milne’s experience bridges agricultural and environmental interests.

Dr Bruce Campbell joins the Board, bringing an extensive background in applied science, commercialisation, and public sector governance. Dr Campbell previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Plant and Food Research and is currently a board member of Horticulture New Zealand and the Institute for Environmental and Scientific Research. He began his role on 12 November 2024.

Advancing Science and Collaboration

Predator Free 2050 is a nationally significant initiative that unites multiple agencies, communities, and iwi in a shared mission to restore native biodiversity. Predator Free 2050 Limited's role is pivotal in supporting projects that innovate predator control technologies while fostering partnerships with urban and rural communities.

“Dr Campbell’s scientific expertise and governance experience, combined with Katie Milne’s practical leadership and extensive networks, will enhance the Board’s ability to tackle the challenges of predator eradication,” Minister Potaka said.

Focus on Breakthroughs and Community Impact

The programme has made significant strides, including piloting cutting-edge predator control methods and fostering community-led conservation projects. These initiatives not only protect native species but also drive economic and ecological benefits by safeguarding New Zealand’s unique biodiversity.

Looking Ahead

With the extended and new appointments, Predator Free 2050 Limited is better positioned to deliver scalable, innovative solutions to achieve its ambitious goal. Minister Potaka emphasised the importance of collaboration, noting, “Eradicating predators requires a united effort, and these leaders will play a crucial role in ensuring the programme’s continued success.”