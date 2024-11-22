Weather Ready Pacific: A 10-Year Initiative for Climate Resilience in the Pacific Islands

The Weather Ready Pacific Programme was launched to bolster climate resilience across Pacific Island nations, targeting the reduction of human and economic losses caused by severe weather events. Developed through partnerships with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the initiative seeks to raise $191 million over ten years.

This comprehensive program focuses on strengthening National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) in the region, ensuring they have the tools, funding, and capacity to mitigate the escalating impacts of climate change.

Speaking at a high-level event during COP29, WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett emphasized the importance of early warning systems in protecting Pacific Island communities from climate-driven hazards like tropical cyclones, coastal flooding, and rising sea levels.

Tiofilusi Tiuete, Tonga’s Minister for Finance and National Planning, highlighted tangible benefits already experienced from a newly installed weather radar, improving forecasting accuracy for high-impact events.

“National Meteorological and Hydrological Services are at the center of these efforts,” said Barrett. “Through initiatives like the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF) and Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS), we are ensuring technical tools and financial backing reach these critical services.”

Programme Highlights and Funding Successes

The program adopts a unified funding framework to streamline financial support for Small Island Developing States, enabling long-term sustainability.

SOFF Investments: With $20 million approved for Kiribati and the Solomon Islands and $12 million for Nauru and Samoa, the focus is on filling gaps in infrastructure and observation networks.

CREWS Impact: Since 2017, CREWS has contributed $25 million, benefiting multiple Pacific Island nations by strengthening early warning systems, coastal monitoring, and gender-responsive leadership.

Key Achievements Under CREWS and Weather Ready Pacific

Enhanced Early Warning Systems:

915,000 people in Fiji protected from flash floods.

137,000 residents in Kiribati and Tuvalu safeguarded from coastal inundation through advanced wave buoy systems.

Traditional climate knowledge integrated into warning systems in Palau.

Community Resilience Building:

Early action plans implemented in nine Samoan villages, aiding 4,200 people.

New drought early warning systems established in Papua New Guinea, improving food security for subsistence farmers.

Empowering Women Leaders:

Programs have strengthened women’s leadership in climate resilience, promoting inclusivity and community-based action.

Digital and Technological Innovation:

Development of a smart weather app in Tonga and Vanuatu, accessed via accelerated CREWS support.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite the progress, gaps remain. The Pacific region represents 15% of the global surface area yet hosts only six upper-air stations compliant with the Global Basic Observing Network. SOFF aims to address this imbalance through infrastructure expansion and sustainable capacity-building.

A Unified Vision for Climate Action

The Weather Ready Pacific Programme serves as a flagship model for global climate resilience efforts, demonstrating the power of unified funding and regional cooperation. Through collaboration with nations like Australia and New Zealand, it promises to ease administrative burdens while fostering long-term investments in sustainability.

“This is more than just a program—it’s a commitment to the people of the Pacific,” said ‘Ofa Fa’ Anunu, the program’s coordinator. “With better tools, data, and support, we can deliver forecasts that save lives and protect livelihoods.”

As Pacific Island nations face rising sea levels and more extreme weather events, the Weather Ready Pacific Programme stands as a beacon of hope. By building capacity, enhancing resilience, and fostering sustainable development, it ensures that Pacific communities are better prepared to navigate a climate-affected future.