Tragedy Strikes Fertiliser Plant: Fatal Gas Leak Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra's Sangli district when a reactor blast resulted in a deadly gas leak. An official reported that the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil.

Three people, including two women, lost their lives while another nine victims were hospitalized due to the exposure. Senior Inspector Sangram Shewale from the Kadegaon police station confirmed the deaths of two women workers and a security guard.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge stated that the leaked gas is suspected to be ammonia. Seven of the injured have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad, with five individuals in the ICU. The deceased women were identified as Suchita Uthale and Neelam Rethrekar.

