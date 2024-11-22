Controversial Tree Felling for Kanwar Yatra Route Raises Environmental Concerns

The Uttar Pradesh government's environment department has notified the National Green Tribunal about plans to cut down over 1.12 lakh trees in protected forest areas for the Kanwar Yatra route. The proposed path extends through the forest divisions of Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar.

According to a reply from UP's principal secretary of Environment, the Public Works Department received approval in February 2023 to cut these trees. As of now, 25,410 trees were designated for felling, with 17,607 already cut under supervision.

Tree-cutting activities are currently on hold since August 2024, as a revised road alignment is awaited. Joint inspections will identify remaining trees, ensuring the number does not exceed 1.12 lakh. The project obtained initial approval from the Indian government, circumventing the usual UP Tree Protection Act regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)