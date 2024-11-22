Left Menu

Blaze Wreaks Havoc in South Kolkata Shanties

A fire broke out at Kankulia in south Kolkata, destroying at least eight shanties. Seven fire engines managed to control the blaze within an hour. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire ripped through Kankulia in south Kolkata on Friday evening, reducing at least eight shanties to ashes, according to an official.

The blaze, reported around 7.10 pm, was contained after a rigorous one-hour battle by seven firefighting units.

No injuries were reported, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

