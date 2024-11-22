Blaze Wreaks Havoc in South Kolkata Shanties
A fire broke out at Kankulia in south Kolkata, destroying at least eight shanties. Seven fire engines managed to control the blaze within an hour. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire ripped through Kankulia in south Kolkata on Friday evening, reducing at least eight shanties to ashes, according to an official.
The blaze, reported around 7.10 pm, was contained after a rigorous one-hour battle by seven firefighting units.
No injuries were reported, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Kolkata
- shanties
- blaze
- fire engines
- firefight
- Kankulia
- injuries
- investigation
- official
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deadly Border Clash: Pakistan Army and Militants in Fierce Firefight
Battle Against the Flames: Firefighters Gain Control Over LA Wildfire
Firefighters Gain Ground on Southern California Wildfire
Raging Flames: East Coast Wildfires Challenge Firefighters Amid Harsh Conditions
Agni: A Cinematic Salute to Firefighters' Heroism