Thessaloniki Metro: A Journey Through Time and Transit

Thessaloniki is set to unveil its groundbreaking metro system on November 30, merging the ancient and the modern by showcasing archaeological finds uncovered during its lengthy construction. The new 9.6-kilometer subway line, featuring driverless trains and advanced safety doors, has been anticipated for years.

The project's development, initiated in 2003, unearthed valuable antiquities beneath the bustling cityscape, bringing both complications and delays. Ancient commercial paths revealed artifacts such as Roman thoroughfares, Greek burial sites, and Byzantine-era treasures which are now displayed at metro stations like Venizelou, offering passengers a glimpse into the city's rich history.

Transport Minister Christos Staikouras emphasized the metro's unique integration of archaeological heritage with infrastructure, a venture significantly foundering due to over 300,000 archaeological discoveries. Completed with a budget of 3 billion euros, this first line heralds further expansion as Thessaloniki embraces its historical and futuristic journey.

