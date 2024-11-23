Pioneering Discoveries: From Alien Planets to Ancient Predators

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery with the identification of a newborn planet, formed within just 3 million years, orbiting a young star. This finding challenges existing theories about the speed of planetary formation and offers new insights into the realm of exoplanets.

In another milestone, scientists have captured an image of a star on the brink of a supernova explosion. Remarkably, this is the first-ever image of a star at this pivotal stage. The star, situated in the Large Magellanic Cloud, offers a rare glimpse into stellar death outside our Milky Way.

Adding to the scientific cache, Russian paleontologists celebrated the discovery of a well-preserved 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub in northeastern Russia. This small, yet significant find provides valuable information about prehistoric life. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Neuralink announced Canadian approval for clinical trials of its innovative brain chip, marking a crucial step in using thought-controlled technology to empower individuals with quadriplegia.

(With inputs from agencies.)