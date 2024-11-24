Breathing Unease: Worsening Air Quality in Delhi

Delhi witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality as the AQI shifted from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category by Sunday morning.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported an AQI of 357 at 8 a.m., a decline from Saturday's 24-hour average of 412. However, Anand Vihar recorded a staggering AQI of 404, maintaining its 'severe' status.

Despite a brief reprieve, the city's air quality remains perilous, exacerbated by prolonged hazardous levels since the end of October. The public faces sustained health threats from fine particulate matter, PM2.5, as authorities predict another round of shallow fog. Temperatures are hovering between 12 to 28 degrees Celsius, with humidity rising to 75 percent.

