Boosting India's Civil Aviation: Hansa-3 (NG) Takes Flight

The CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories and Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt Ltd have signed an agreement to manufacture the two-seater trainer aircraft Hansa-3 (NG). This initiative aims to support India's self-reliance in aircraft manufacturing, training pilots, and expanding the civil aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for India's indigenous manufacturing sector, CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has teamed up with Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt Ltd to manufacture the two-seater trainer aircraft, Hansa-3 (NG). The collaboration aims to boost domestic aircraft production and highlight India's commitment to self-reliance.

The technology license agreement signed on Friday focuses on the commercialisation of Hansa-3 (NG), offering opportunities for flight training and other allied applications. At a function in the capital, Science&Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the dual benefits of promoting domestic manufacturing and achieving a self-reliant India.

With the country's civil aviation market rapidly growing, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan has pointed towards the need for more pilots and indigenous trainer aircraft. Plans to develop regional aircraft and establish 120 additional airports over the next decade further underscore the sector's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

