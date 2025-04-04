Left Menu

Global Climate Commitments Forge Ahead Amid Uncertainty

Despite the U.S. withdrawing from the Paris agreement, global efforts to combat climate change continue unabated, says Ali Mohamed, Kenya's special envoy for climate. The private sector's investment in renewable energy remains strong, and Africa seeks climate finance to develop its renewable energy and reduce debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:40 IST
Global Climate Commitments Forge Ahead Amid Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite the United States stepping back from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the global community remains committed, according to Ali Mohamed, Kenya's climate envoy.

Mohamed emphasized the importance of continued efforts as private investments in clean energy grow and become more cost-effective compared to non-renewables.

With upcoming international talks in Brazil, Africa aims to secure necessary funding and partnerships to enhance its renewable energy capacity and address financial inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025