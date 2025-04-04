Global Climate Commitments Forge Ahead Amid Uncertainty
Despite the U.S. withdrawing from the Paris agreement, global efforts to combat climate change continue unabated, says Ali Mohamed, Kenya's special envoy for climate. The private sector's investment in renewable energy remains strong, and Africa seeks climate finance to develop its renewable energy and reduce debt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:40 IST
Despite the United States stepping back from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the global community remains committed, according to Ali Mohamed, Kenya's climate envoy.
Mohamed emphasized the importance of continued efforts as private investments in clean energy grow and become more cost-effective compared to non-renewables.
With upcoming international talks in Brazil, Africa aims to secure necessary funding and partnerships to enhance its renewable energy capacity and address financial inequalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket Meets Clean Energy: Luminous and Rajasthan Royals Power Solar Revolution
Global Warming and Space Junk: A Race Against Time
U.S. Withdrawal Won't Impede Indonesia's Clean Energy Ambitions
India Embraces Clean Energy: February 2025 Sees Notable Dip in Fuel Consumption
Savior and disruptor: AI’s double-edged impact on clean energy