Left Menu

Dalit Student's Protest Highlights PhD Admission Controversy at BHU

Shivam Sonkar, a Dalit student, is protesting for over two weeks outside Banaras Hindu University's Vice Chancellor's residence. He was allegedly denied PhD admission despite securing the second position in the entrance test. The contention stems from the university's allocation of seats and policies on reserved categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:41 IST
Dalit Student's Protest Highlights PhD Admission Controversy at BHU
Protest
  • Country:
  • India

For the past 14 days, Dalit student Shivam Sonkar has been protesting at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He claims unjust denial of PhD admission after the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies allegedly mishandled seat allocations.

The university announced six PhD seats, with three reserved for JRF candidates and three via an entrance test. Sonkar secured the second position in the entrance test but found no reserved seats for Scheduled Caste candidates, leading to the allocation of seats to General and OBC candidates.

Despite assurances from Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjay Kumar about reconsideration, Sonkar insists on continuing his protest until granted admission, challenging existing PhD admission regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025