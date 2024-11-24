Winter Storm Chaos Looms Ahead of Thanksgiving

Forecasters across the US have issued alerts as another round of winter weather threatens to complicate travel plans ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. California and Washington continue to recover from recent storm damage that caused power outages and road closures.

California authorities are on high alert for further precipitation following a fatal incident where an individual was found dead in a submerged vehicle due to flooding. The National Weather Service has warned of significant snowfall and strong winds in the Sierra Nevada, forecasting up to four feet of snow.

The Midwest and Great Lakes are expected to face rain and snow, with the East Coast likely to experience storm impact on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Meanwhile, a 'bomb cyclone' battered the West Coast, leading to fatalities and massive power outages earlier in the week.

