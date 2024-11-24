Tragic Blaze: Migrant Families Injured in Chachoki Fire

A devastating fire left six members of two migrant families injured in Chachoki colony on Sunday. The victims, among them a two-month-old girl, suffered burn injuries and were immediately admitted to the Civil hospital in Phagwara, according to the attending doctor, Manpreet Kaur.

The incident occurred when flames from a wooden stove, used for cooking, ignited a small cooking gas cylinder, leading to a rapid spread of the fire. The injured have been identified as Amit Kumar, his wife Arti Kumari, and their infant daughter Anushaka Kumari, alongside three minor daughters of Babu, Kumar's neighbor.

Local authorities are currently investigating the causes and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate fire, aiming to prevent such incidents in the future and provide support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)