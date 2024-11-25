Devastating Floods Hit Bolivia: Chaos and Desperation in La Paz's Outskirts

Heavy rainfall on Saturday night led to the Pasajahuira River's overflow in Bolivia, resulting in significant flooding in La Paz's outskirts. Residents of Bajo Llojeta found themselves trapped, waiting for rescue teams.

A missing 4-year-old girl has sparked a frantic search amid widespread destruction. Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, has confirmed ongoing search operations.

Local authorities report 26 injuries and 40 damaged homes. President Luis Arce promised comprehensive recovery efforts, including an in-depth investigation. Meanwhile, Central America battles similar severe conditions, affecting communities and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)