Devastating Floods Hit Bolivia: Chaos and Desperation in La Paz's Outskirts

Intense rainfall caused the Pasajahuira river to overflow, flooding the Bajo Llojeta neighborhood, trapping residents and leaving a young girl missing. At least 26 people are injured and over 40 houses damaged. Efforts are underway to rescue residents and investigate the disaster's causes while similar storms ravage Central America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rainfall on Saturday night led to the Pasajahuira River's overflow in Bolivia, resulting in significant flooding in La Paz's outskirts. Residents of Bajo Llojeta found themselves trapped, waiting for rescue teams.

A missing 4-year-old girl has sparked a frantic search amid widespread destruction. Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, has confirmed ongoing search operations.

Local authorities report 26 injuries and 40 damaged homes. President Luis Arce promised comprehensive recovery efforts, including an in-depth investigation. Meanwhile, Central America battles similar severe conditions, affecting communities and agriculture.

