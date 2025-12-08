Nigerian Government Rescues 100 Abducted Schoolchildren
The Nigerian government successfully rescued 100 schoolchildren who were kidnapped from St. Mary's Catholic School in Niger state last month. The abduction involved over 300 children and staff. Fifty students escaped initially, leaving others missing until this recent government intervention was confirmed by the Christian Association of Nigeria.
The Nigerian government has successfully rescued 100 abducted schoolchildren from St. Mary's Catholic School, located in central Nigeria, according to a statement by a spokesperson from the Christian Association of Nigeria. The children were originally taken last month, sparking nationwide concern and efforts to secure their release.
On Monday, Daniel Atori, representing the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state, confirmed the government's achievement but offered limited details regarding the operation. Despite this, the rescue marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to address security and safety concerns in the region.
In addition to the recent rescue, it was revealed that over 300 children and staff had initially been kidnapped by armed individuals on November 21. While fifty managed to escape shortly after the incident, questions about the safety and whereabouts of the remaining victims persisted until Monday's announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Grounds IndiGo: Winter Schedule Slashed Amid Operational Chaos
IndiGo's Operational Turmoil: Government Steps In to Stabilize Air Travel
Goa's Nepali Community Grateful for Government Support after Tragic Fire
IndiGo Under Fire: Government to Take Stern Action Amid Mass Cancellations
Kerala Government to Appeal Verdict in High-Profile Actress Assault Case