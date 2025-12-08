Left Menu

Security Intensifies Following Bomb Threat at Bihar Ordnance Factory

Authorities in Nalanda, Bihar, have heightened security at an ordnance factory after receiving an email threat to blow up the facility. The email, linked to Tamil Nadu and mentioning Pakistani agencies, triggered an extensive search. While nothing suspicious was found, investigations continue to trace the email's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:09 IST
  • India

An urgent security alert was issued at the ordnance factory in Nalanda, Bihar, following a bomb threat received via email, authorities disclosed on Monday.

The alarming message, allegedly originating from Tamil Nadu with ties to Pakistani entities, initiated a comprehensive search by security forces across the factory premises.

'Explosives were reportedly planted inside the ordnance factory in Rajgir,' DSP Sunil Kumar Singh stated. As a precaution, security was strengthened, involving bomb disposal and dog squads, though nothing suspicious emerged from the search. Investigations are ongoing, with the cyber cell attempting to trace the email's source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

