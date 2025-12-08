Security Intensifies Following Bomb Threat at Bihar Ordnance Factory

An urgent security alert was issued at the ordnance factory in Nalanda, Bihar, following a bomb threat received via email, authorities disclosed on Monday.

The alarming message, allegedly originating from Tamil Nadu with ties to Pakistani entities, initiated a comprehensive search by security forces across the factory premises.

'Explosives were reportedly planted inside the ordnance factory in Rajgir,' DSP Sunil Kumar Singh stated. As a precaution, security was strengthened, involving bomb disposal and dog squads, though nothing suspicious emerged from the search. Investigations are ongoing, with the cyber cell attempting to trace the email's source.

