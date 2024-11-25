Transforming Urban Landscapes: The Hans Foundation Launches Swasthya Cities Initiative

The Hans Foundation (THF) has marked its 15th anniversary with the launch of the Swasthya Cities initiative, a program designed to tackle urban challenges in healthcare, education, and livelihoods. This effort aligns with THF's mission to empower vulnerable urban populations and aims to improve the lives of over 13 crore residents across 20 cities by 2030.

The Swasthya Cities initiative represents THF's commitment to reducing inequalities and promoting sustainable development. The program integrates diverse areas including healthcare, education, disability inclusion, and livelihood generation to create self-reliant urban ecosystems. THF's history of impactful work includes benefiting 40 million lives in rural and urban settings, laying the groundwork for this latest initiative.

Key features of the initiative include establishing 50 Hans Wellness Centres per city, inclusive schools, and mobile therapy buses for people with disabilities. The program will spread across major Indian cities, aiming to foster resilience and opportunity. The initiative was praised by Uttarakhand's Governor, underscoring THF's legacy and commitment to transformative urban development.

