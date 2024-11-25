Tiger Conservation: A Mixed Tale of Triumph and Tragedy

In a recent disclosure by the Environment Ministry, the death toll of tigers due to unnatural causes since 2021 has risen to seventy-one, with poaching and seizures being major contributors. This worrisome trend was highlighted in a Lok Sabha query addressed by Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 20 confirmed deaths, followed by Maharashtra with 15 and Karnataka with 4 since 2021. The years 2021, 2022, and 2023 have seen 20, 25, and another 25 deaths, respectively, according to data shared by Singh.

However, in a silver lining, the tiger population is thriving, increasing by an annual rate of 6%. The 2022 All India Tiger Estimation revealed a significant rise, with a population count stretching from 3,167 to 3,925, compared to the 2018 and 2014 counts, which offers hope for these majestic creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)