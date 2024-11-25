Left Menu

Tiger Conservation: A Mixed Tale of Triumph and Tragedy

Since 2021, seventy-one tigers have died due to unnatural causes like poaching, as reported by India's Environment Ministry. Despite this, the tiger population has been growing annually at a 6% rate, with 3,682 tigers counted in a 2022 estimation, up significantly from previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:44 IST
Tiger Conservation: A Mixed Tale of Triumph and Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent disclosure by the Environment Ministry, the death toll of tigers due to unnatural causes since 2021 has risen to seventy-one, with poaching and seizures being major contributors. This worrisome trend was highlighted in a Lok Sabha query addressed by Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 20 confirmed deaths, followed by Maharashtra with 15 and Karnataka with 4 since 2021. The years 2021, 2022, and 2023 have seen 20, 25, and another 25 deaths, respectively, according to data shared by Singh.

However, in a silver lining, the tiger population is thriving, increasing by an annual rate of 6%. The 2022 All India Tiger Estimation revealed a significant rise, with a population count stretching from 3,167 to 3,925, compared to the 2018 and 2014 counts, which offers hope for these majestic creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024