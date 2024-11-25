Wall Street Surges on Treasury Nomination

Wall Street's main indexes made a notable advance on Monday, spurred by investor enthusiasm over Scott Bessent's nomination as Treasury Secretary under the incoming Trump administration. The uptick in the stock market reflects heightened optimism among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 89.0 points, or 0.20%, reaching a new record of 44,385.49 at the opening. This milestone underscores the increased confidence in the economic policies anticipated from the forthcoming administration.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also enjoyed gains. The S&P 500 increased by 22.9 points, or 0.38%, hitting 5,992.28, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 136.9 points, or 0.72%, to 19,140.586. These numbers illustrate a bullish sentiment pervading the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)