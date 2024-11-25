Tragic Passing Sparks Protest: Indore Mourns Young Girl's Fate

A distressing incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Indore as a 6-year-old speech-impaired girl was found dead in a drain on Monday, leading to public outcry. The girl, originating from Gujarat, was reported missing from Shivsagar Colony on Saturday, according to police officials.

During an intensive search operation involving the State Disaster Response Force and sniffer dogs, the girl's body was discovered beneath garbage cleared from the drain. Surveillance footage aided the investigation. The girl, in town for familial celebrations, was believed to have accidentally drowned.

In the aftermath, Shivsagar Colony residents held protests against the local administration, emphasizing ignored repairs for the hazardous drain. Munesh Pathak, the residents' association president, criticized the municipal corporation's inaction despite repeated requests for safety upgrades.

