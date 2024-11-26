Left Menu

Peruvian Miners Rally: A Call for Longer REINFO Program

Thousands of small-scale miners in Peru protested to demand a two-year extension of REINFO, a program allowing temporary mining operations. With the current program set to expire, miners argue the six-month extension proposed by the government is insufficient for formalization.

Updated: 26-11-2024 03:03 IST
In Peru, roads were blocked and camps erected outside Congress on Monday by thousands of small-scale miners demanding an extension to the REINFO program that allows them to mine temporarily. The government last week proposed a six-month extension to REINFO, which is set to expire on December 31, but miners claim this duration is inadequate.

Maximo Becquer, president of the National Confederation of Small and Artisanal Mining (Confemin), expressed the need for a two-year extension and a new law to aid miners in formalizing their work. Protests have resulted in significant disruptions, with several roads blocked, affecting freight and passenger transport in Ica and Arequipa regions.

The REINFO initiative, which began in 2012, has seen just 20% of its 85,000 registered miners formalized. While critical to Peru's gold output, authorities indicate that some miners operate illegally under this program. A potential escalation of conflicts looms as these opposing interests clash.

