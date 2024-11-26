Fire Engulfs Six Civic Buses in Maharashtra

A fire erupted in the parking area of Nalla Sopara, Maharashtra, destroying at least six civic buses, according to local officials.

The blaze occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday in the Sunshine Garden locality, engulfing buses parked by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames in an hour, while the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)