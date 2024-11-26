Left Menu

Fire Engulfs Six Civic Buses in Maharashtra

A fire in Nalla Sopara, Maharashtra, destroyed six municipal buses. The cause remains unknown. The incident was swiftly managed by fire services and took place at Sunshine Garden. Prompt action by fire engines from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation prevented further damage.

A fire erupted in the parking area of Nalla Sopara, Maharashtra, destroying at least six civic buses, according to local officials.

The blaze occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday in the Sunshine Garden locality, engulfing buses parked by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames in an hour, while the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

