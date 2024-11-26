Left Menu

Supreme Court Affirms Yamuna Expressway Land Acquisition

The Supreme Court upheld land acquisition for the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, resolving a legal dispute. It validated urgency clauses used by YEIDA and emphasized public interest. Majority landowners accepted compensation, and the ruling promoted equitable benefits. The court dismissed prior conflicting rulings.

In a decisive judgment, the Supreme Court upheld the land acquisition for the Yamuna Expressway and its surrounding areas in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The ruling marks the end of a legal battle involving multiple appeals and cross-appeals by landowners and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The dispute originated from conflicting Allahabad High Court decisions, one supporting the YEIDA acquisition and another opposing it by highlighting the misuse of urgency clauses. The Supreme Court, led by Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, found the acquisition integral to the public-interest project, ruling in favor of the YEIDA.

The ruling underscored that the expressway and adjacent developments are inseparable, justifying the urgency clauses under the planned development framework. The judgment confirmed enhanced compensation approved earlier, promoting consistent benefits for all landowners involved, while dismissing claims for further compensation.

