Supreme Court Affirms Yamuna Expressway Land Acquisition

In a decisive judgment, the Supreme Court upheld the land acquisition for the Yamuna Expressway and its surrounding areas in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The ruling marks the end of a legal battle involving multiple appeals and cross-appeals by landowners and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The dispute originated from conflicting Allahabad High Court decisions, one supporting the YEIDA acquisition and another opposing it by highlighting the misuse of urgency clauses. The Supreme Court, led by Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, found the acquisition integral to the public-interest project, ruling in favor of the YEIDA.

The ruling underscored that the expressway and adjacent developments are inseparable, justifying the urgency clauses under the planned development framework. The judgment confirmed enhanced compensation approved earlier, promoting consistent benefits for all landowners involved, while dismissing claims for further compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)