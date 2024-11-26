Supreme Court Affirms Yamuna Expressway Land Acquisition
The Supreme Court upheld land acquisition for the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, resolving a legal dispute. It validated urgency clauses used by YEIDA and emphasized public interest. Majority landowners accepted compensation, and the ruling promoted equitable benefits. The court dismissed prior conflicting rulings.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive judgment, the Supreme Court upheld the land acquisition for the Yamuna Expressway and its surrounding areas in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The ruling marks the end of a legal battle involving multiple appeals and cross-appeals by landowners and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).
The dispute originated from conflicting Allahabad High Court decisions, one supporting the YEIDA acquisition and another opposing it by highlighting the misuse of urgency clauses. The Supreme Court, led by Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, found the acquisition integral to the public-interest project, ruling in favor of the YEIDA.
The ruling underscored that the expressway and adjacent developments are inseparable, justifying the urgency clauses under the planned development framework. The judgment confirmed enhanced compensation approved earlier, promoting consistent benefits for all landowners involved, while dismissing claims for further compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Escapes Violent Attack From Infamous Gang in Uttar Pradesh
Political Heat Rises in Uttar Pradesh: SP vs. Yogi Adityanath
Servotech Power Systems Secures Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh
Political Unrest in Uttar Pradesh: Youth Demand Jobs Amid Exam Chaos
Students' Protest Intensifies in Uttar Pradesh Over Single-Shift Exam Demand