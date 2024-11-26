Earthquake Shakes West Coast of Honshu, Japan
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near the west coast of Honshu, Japan. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the tremor, which occurred at a depth of 8 km. The quake has raised concerns about potential aftershocks and damage in the region.
A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted the west coast of Honshu, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The quake's epicenter was located at a shallow depth of just 8 km (5 miles), intensifying its potential impact.
The event has led to concerns regarding possible aftershocks and resulting damage in the affected area, prompting officials to assess the situation urgently.
