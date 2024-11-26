Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes West Coast of Honshu, Japan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near the west coast of Honshu, Japan. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the tremor, which occurred at a depth of 8 km. The quake has raised concerns about potential aftershocks and damage in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:32 IST
Earthquake Shakes West Coast of Honshu, Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted the west coast of Honshu, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake's epicenter was located at a shallow depth of just 8 km (5 miles), intensifying its potential impact.

The event has led to concerns regarding possible aftershocks and resulting damage in the affected area, prompting officials to assess the situation urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024