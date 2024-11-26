Earthquake Strikes Near Japan's Honshu Coast: Key Details
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Honshu, Japan's west coast, with no tsunami warning or immediate damage reports. The quake occurred at an 8 km depth, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. NHK confirmed the absence of immediate damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST
