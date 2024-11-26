Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Near Japan's Honshu Coast: Key Details

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Honshu, Japan's west coast, with no tsunami warning or immediate damage reports. The quake occurred at an 8 km depth, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. NHK confirmed the absence of immediate damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Japan's Honshu coast on Tuesday, as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's report.

The seismic event transpired at a depth of 8 kilometers, while Japanese broadcaster NHK conveyed that no tsunami warnings followed the quake.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of damage associated with the earthquake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

