Tamil Nadu Braces for Cyclonic Downpour: Precautionary Measures Intensified

Tamil Nadu is currently facing heavy rainfall with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department predicting a potential cyclone by November 27. The government, under Chief Minister M K Stalin's guidance, is ramping up precautionary measures across various affected districts including Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam, and Cuddalore.

In Chennai, heavy rainfall has resulted in traffic congestion, affecting key roads and flight operations. Authorities have declared a holiday for select schools and colleges in affected regions like Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai as a safety measure. State-run Aavin ensures continuous milk supply while infrastructures like canals are being desilted to prevent flooding.

The deep depression, currently south-southeast of Chennai, is set to intensify, prompting widespread concern for potential cyclonic impacts. Emergency operation centers are on high alert, while the government advises caution, especially for fishermen at sea. Relief camps are being prepared as part of a comprehensive plan to mitigate the impact of severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)