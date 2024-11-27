India's Airsheds: A New Approach to Combat PM2.5 Pollution

Emissions from residential cooking, heating, power generation, and industries account for up to 60% of India's PM2.5 pollution, with 80% stemming from fossil fuel combustion, a recent study reveals.

Published in MDPI's ''Air'' journal, the peer-reviewed study divides India into 15 airsheds, promoting state-level coordinated action based on regional climate and pollution factors.

The Indo-Gangetic Plains remain heavily polluted due to residential emissions, especially in winter, alongside emissions from industrial and transport sectors, necessitating crucial interventions for air quality improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)