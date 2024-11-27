Left Menu

India's Airsheds: A New Approach to Combat PM2.5 Pollution

A new study reveals that emissions from cooking, heating, power generation, and industries are major contributors to India's PM2.5 pollution. Proposing a division into 15 airsheds based on regional climate and pollution, the research emphasizes coordinated action for better air quality management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:43 IST
Emissions from residential cooking, heating, power generation, and industries account for up to 60% of India's PM2.5 pollution, with 80% stemming from fossil fuel combustion, a recent study reveals.

Published in MDPI's ''Air'' journal, the peer-reviewed study divides India into 15 airsheds, promoting state-level coordinated action based on regional climate and pollution factors.

The Indo-Gangetic Plains remain heavily polluted due to residential emissions, especially in winter, alongside emissions from industrial and transport sectors, necessitating crucial interventions for air quality improvement.

