India's Airsheds: A New Approach to Combat PM2.5 Pollution
A new study reveals that emissions from cooking, heating, power generation, and industries are major contributors to India's PM2.5 pollution. Proposing a division into 15 airsheds based on regional climate and pollution, the research emphasizes coordinated action for better air quality management.
Emissions from residential cooking, heating, power generation, and industries account for up to 60% of India's PM2.5 pollution, with 80% stemming from fossil fuel combustion, a recent study reveals.
Published in MDPI's ''Air'' journal, the peer-reviewed study divides India into 15 airsheds, promoting state-level coordinated action based on regional climate and pollution factors.
The Indo-Gangetic Plains remain heavily polluted due to residential emissions, especially in winter, alongside emissions from industrial and transport sectors, necessitating crucial interventions for air quality improvement.
