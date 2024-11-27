Tragic Electrocution of Vulnerable Himalayan Bears Sparks Safety Concerns

In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, two Himalayan black bears, deemed vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, were electrocuted at a sewage treatment plant due to an exposed transformer.

The accident unfolded because the transformer was accessible from a collapsed security wall, a known issue for several years without rectification, local sources confirmed.

Authorities and workers had repeatedly warned the sewage treatment plant's management about the dangers of the open transformer, but the warnings remained unaddressed, leading to this unfortunate mishap involving the bears that wandered in from nearby forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)